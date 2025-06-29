Rain lashes Karnal as IMD forecasts more showers in the region (Photo/ANI)

Karnal (Haryana) [India], June 29 (ANI): Parts of Karnal city in Haryana witnessed rainfall on Sunday, bringing much-needed relief from the recent spell of humid weather.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to experience a partly cloudy sky accompanied by one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in the coming hours.

The rainfall brought down temperatures marginally, offering some respite to residents. As per IMD, Karnal recorded a maximum temperature of 32°C on Saturday (June 28), which fell to 27°C on Sunday morning following the rain.

Meanwhile, the IMD reported significant rainfall across various parts of the country on Saturday, with the highest rainfall recorded in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The IMD noted that Long Island in North and Middle Andaman received the highest rainfall at 11 cm between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM. Port Blair in South Andaman recorded 6 cm, while Mayabandar registered 5 cm.

Parts of Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions also witnessed moderate showers, with Porbandar Airport receiving 4 cm, Dwarka 3 cm, and Okha and Kandla Airport each receiving 2 cm.

In East Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur Air Force Station and Varanasi recorded 3 cm of rainfall, while Varanasi's Babatpur Airport registered 2 cm. West Uttar Pradesh also saw rainfall activity, with Agra recording 3 cm and Aligarh 2 cm.

Eastern Madhya Pradesh also received rainfall, with Sidhi recording 3 cm and Nowgong in Chhatarpur district observing 2 cm.

Rainfall was also recorded in parts of West Bengal and Odisha. In Gangetic West Bengal, Kolkata's Alipore station, Sri Niketan in Birbhum, Bagati in Hooghly, and Haldia in Purba Medinipur recorded 2 cm each. Darjeeling, located in the Sub-Himalayan region of West Bengal and Sikkim, also recorded 2 cm.

In southern India, Valparai in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu recorded 2 cm, while Dahanu in Maharashtra's Palghar district (Konkan & Goa region) also received 2 cm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, several parts of the national capital experienced sudden showers on Saturday, offering a welcome respite from the sweltering heat that had been gripping the city over the past few days. (ANI)

