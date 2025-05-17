New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Rainfall lashed parts of the national capital on Saturday, bringing much-needed relief from the soaring temperatures and turning the weather pleasant. However, strong winds accompanying the rain caused some damage across the region.

At the Rapid Rail Metro's Ashok Nagar station, the shed was damaged due to gusty winds.

Also Read | Jyoti Malhotra Arrested for Espionage: Haryana-Based YouTuber Held From Hisar for Spying for Pakistan.

In nearby Noida, several trees were uprooted and fell on vehicles, disrupting traffic. A traffic light pole at DM Chowk in Noida also collapsed due to the strong winds and heavy rainfall, further affecting vehicular movement.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall and thunderstorm activity across several regions of the country over the next five days.

Also Read | West Bengal Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms, Heavy Rainfall Likely in Several Districts Till May 21, Predicts IMD.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava pointed out that southern India, especially the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, will experience persistent rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds for the next five days.

Similar weather conditions are expected to prevail over Central India.

"The Northeastern parts of the country will also continue to receive rainfall for the next five days," Srivastava said, adding that parts of Northwestern India are likely to see thunderstorm activity in the coming days, coupled with heatwave conditions.

In eastern India, especially in the states of Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh, the weather is set to remain hot and humid

Residents in the national capital may find some relief from the heat.

"We expect thunderstorm activity to develop over Delhi in the evening today and tomorrow. Light rainfall is expected, and due to this, the temperature might fall to around 37 to 39 degrees Celsius," Srivastava said.

The changing weather patterns come amid rising concerns over heat waves in several northern states. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)