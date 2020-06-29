New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Delhi-NCR on Monday witnessed rainfall with heavy winds following a change in weather.

Several parts of the national capital including Vijay Chowk and India gate received rains.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 181 Deaths And 5257 New COVID-19 Cases Today, State Tally Reaches 1,69,883 : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 29, 2020.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted 'generally cloudy sky with light rain' in the city for today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)