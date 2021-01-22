Shimla, Jan 22 (PTI) The meteorological department has forecast rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh over the next two days.

The Shimla Meteorological Centre has also issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in plains, low and mid hills on Saturday.

It had forecast rain in the plains and low hills, and rain and snowfall in the mid and high hills on Saturday and Sunday.

The weather remained dry in the state on Friday. Keylong, Kalpa and Manali shivered at sub-zero temperatures, Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 10.6 degrees Celsius. Kalpa and Manali recorded a low of minus 1 and minus 0.2 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

The minimum temperature in Kufri and Dalhousie was 2.9 and 5 degrees Celsius respectively. Shimla registered a low of 5.8 degrees. The highest temperature in the state was in Solan and Una at 24 degrees Celsius each, Singh added. PTI

