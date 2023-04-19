Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Light to moderate spells of rain coupled with gusty winds, thunderstorms and hail are very likely to occur in isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh in the next two to three hours, said the India Meteorological Department, Shimla.

An orange alert has also been issued for the same.

Light rainfall occurred at isolated places over the state during the last 24 hours, IMD Shimla added.

On April 11, a top IMD scientist said that India was likely to experience a normal monsoon this year.

On Wednesday Himachal Pradesh recorded a maximum and minimum temperature of 16 degree Celsius and 9 degree Celsius respectively.

Himachal Pradesh will experience light to heavy rainfall at isolated places in the next five days, informed Shimla Meteorological Centre on Saturday.

The bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre stated, "Light rainfall occurred at isolated places over the state during the last 24 hours. Thunderstorms, lightning & hailstorm are likely to occur over plains, and low and mid hills on April 17 and 18. Heavy rainfall likely to occur over low and mid hills on April 18 and 19."

According to the bulletin, there is no large change in minimum and maximum temperatures during the last 24 hours. Normal and average Maximum temperatures were appreciably above normal.

"Damage may occur to standing crops, fruit plants and new plantings due to hailstorms. Farmers have been advised to follow the advisories and guidelines issued by the concerned departments", reads the statement.

As rainfall activity is likely to increase from April 17 with heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, people are asked to take adequate safety measures. Also, hailstorm is likely to occur in the low and mid hills of the state at isolated places, informed IMD, Himachal. (ANI)

