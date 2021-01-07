Bhopal, Jan 7 (PTI) Rains or thundershowers are expected in parts of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The state will thus experience a wet spell for the second time in the new year and the third time this winter, the official said on Thursday.

Rains or thundershowers are likely to occur in isolated parts of Hoshangabad division and Sehore, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Ujjain and Dewas districts by Friday morning, the IMD forecast stated.

Moderate to heavy fog is likely to envelope isolated places in Gwalior, Chambal, Sagar and Ujjain divisions and Bhopal and Rajgarh districts, it added.

"It is for the second time this new year that the state, especially its western part, is likely to receive rainfall," said P K Saha, a senior meteorologist with the IMD's Bhopal office.

The year's first wet spell started on January 2 and when it had almost waned, the second one is in the offing, the official said, adding that these weather patterns are a result of the western disturbance.

The rainy spell won't last long and winter chills are likely to set in on Sunday when the clouds wither, the official said.

The state had witnessed showers in the second fortnight of December too.

The highest maximum temperature of 30.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Khargone and the lowest minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius was recorded in Khargone, Umaria and Mandla districts in the last 24 hours ending Thursday morning, Saha said.

