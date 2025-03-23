Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 23 (ANI): As a result of the ongoing efforts to help with rehabilitation and gaining skills, prisoners in Raipur Central Jail are opting for education to transform their lives positively, said the Jail's Superintendent Amit Shandilya.

Numerous courses are being run in the jail to educate prisoners, said the Jail Superintendent, adding that after Tihar Jail, Raipur Central Jail is offering educational facilities the most.

"Education is a tool that can shape-up the life of an individual and keeping the same in mind, the authority of Raipur Central Jail is making extensive efforts to link prisoners with education," said the officer.

The officer informed that currently, the examinations for Undergraduate courses and Postgraduate courses are ongoing in the jail.

Prisoners here have enrolled themselves for studies in classes ranging from first standard to postgraduate programmes, the officer added.

In academic session 2024-25, around 291 prisoners have enrolled for studying in class 1 to PG programmes, said informed Jail Teacher Sashank Diwan.

Diwan further informed that around 72 prisoners are studying in primary and middle classes and 68 prisoners are participating in examinations of Chhattisgarh open high school and higher secondary school. Over 100 prisoners are studying BA and MA. Likewise, 68 prisoners are studying various subjects of Sanskrit.

Hundreds of prisoners are studying different courses being offered by Indira Gandhi National Open University, said the teacher.

The library of Raipur Central Jail has 11,663 books related to the courses of different classes, said Diwan.

The teacher said, "To ensure that prisoners do not face any difficulty in examinations, institutes including Chhattisgarh State Open School, NIOS, Chhattisgarh Sanskrit Vidyamandalam, Pt Ravishankar Shukla University and IGNOU, have affiliated with the jail to have it as their permanent examination centre." (ANI)

