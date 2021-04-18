New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in a hospital fire in Raipur and appealed to the Chhattisgarh government to provide all help to the bereaved families.

Four coronavirus patients were killed in the fire at the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city, police said on Sunday. Authorities have ordered a probe into the incident.

"The news of fire in the ICU of a hospital in Raipur is sad. My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

There is an appeal to the state government that all assistance should be given to the bereaved families during this difficult time, he said.

The Congress government in Chhattisgarh is led by senior party leader Bhupesh Baghel.

The fire broke out at Raipur's Rajdhani hospital on Saturday, police said.

"Four persons died in the incident, one from fire injuries and three due to suffocation," a police official said, adding a case of negligence will be registered against the owners of the hospital.

The fire broke due to short-circuit in a fan and spread in other wards, police said.

