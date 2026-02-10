Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has strongly defended the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), calling its withdrawal "stepmotherly treatment" towards the hill state and warning that it could hit the state budget by nearly 15 per cent.

Speaking to reporters in Shimla, the Chief Minister said the Finance Minister's report tabled on February 1 marked a "black day" for Himachal Pradesh. He clarified that RDG is constitutionally valid and is intended to bridge the gap between a state's income and expenditure, particularly for small hill states like Himachal.

"The Centre itself has admitted that this was only a temporary relief. RDG is a right, not a favour. Himachal Pradesh cannot be treated as a revenue-surplus state," he said.

Expressing disappointment over former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's statement that the BJP was not consulted, the Chief Minister said the issue was about the state's interests, not political positions. "This is not about chairs or power. It is about Himachal Pradesh. If anyone does not want to stand with us, they should at least take their MLAs and fight for the state," he remarked.

The Chief Minister alleged large-scale financial mismanagement during the BJP government's tenure in 2018-19, claiming the state received around Rs 54,000 crore, including Rs 16,000 crore as GST compensation, yet failed to pay Rs 10,000 crore under the Sixth Pay Commission or repay loans.

He also accused the previous government of spending Rs 5,000 crore on pre-election freebies and paying Rs 4,500 crore to private hospitals under Himcare.

"In contrast, our government has received only Rs 17,000 crore in RDG in three years, yet we are managing the state responsibly," he said.

Reiterating that OPS will not be scrapped, the Chief Minister said he comes from an ordinary family and understands the pain of employees. "OPS will be strengthened by generating our own resources. No welfare scheme for the poor will be affected. No one's pension or pay band will be stopped," he assured.

Calling the RDG issue a fight for the rights of Himachal and its people, the Chief Minister said the state could lose Rs 8,000-10,000 crore annually if RDG is discontinued. He added that he was ready to meet the Prime Minister or BJP national president J.P. Nadda anywhere, once Parliament sessions allow, purely in the interest of the state.

"This is a struggle of my life. I know how to fight and I know how to win," he said. (ANI)

