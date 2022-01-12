New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the purpose for raising the age of marriage for girls from 18 to 21 years has been proposed to empower 'desh ki beti' so that they get enough time to complete education and build their careers and become 'Aatmanirbhar.'

"We believe that sons and daughters are equal. By increasing the marriage age of women from 18 to 21, the government wants to enable 'desh ki beti' to build a career for herself and become Aatmanirbhar," the Prime Minister said as he inaugurated the Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry and Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam in Puducherry through video conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed faith in the youth of the nation said that the 'compete and conquer' is the mantra of new India and the youth of the country has a 'can do' spirit which is a source of inspiration for every generation.

"India is entering the golden age of the startup ecosystem boasting over 50,000 startups, out of which more than 10,000 startups were set up in the past 6-7 months amid the challenges posed by the COVID pandemic...'compete and conquer' is the mantra of new India," the Prime Minister said after inaugurating Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry and Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam in Puducherry through video conference.

"Today's youth have a can do spirit which is a source of inspiration for every generation. It is the strength of the youth that India has marched much ahead in digital payments. Today, the youth of India is writing code of global prosperity," he said.

PM Modi said that it is the government's effort to give youth, the platform and infrastructure to develop the nation.

"We want our youth to pursue their dreams without any barriers and apprehensions. We have reduced our government compliances. Schemes like Mudra Yojana, Startup India, Stand Up India, Skill India, Atal Innovation Mission and NEP are aiding their dreams," he said.

"I have full faith in the youth of the nation and I am sure that they will take us to heights we haven't even dreamed of," he added.

PM Modi inaugurated a Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry and Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam - an auditorium with open-air theatre in Puducherry, through video conference.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry is established at Puducherry with an investment of about Rs 122 crore. With the focus on the Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) Sector, this Technology Centre will be equipped with the latest technology.

Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, last month, introduced the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks to raise the age of marriage of women from 18 years to 21 years.

A bill that was introduced in Lok Sabha in the winter session to increase the age of age"marriage for women to 21 years across all religions has been sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny and discussion with stake-holders.

The parliamentary panel is headed by BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahastrabuddhe, to which the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill seeks to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 has been referred to, will start its deliberations soon. The 31-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports has lone woman Rajya Sabha MP from All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) Sushmita Dev. (ANI)

