Jodhpur, Jul 19 (PTI) Three persons were arrested for murdering two, including a woman, by running them over by a car here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Ramesh and Kavita.

Also Read | Gautam Adani Grabs 4th Spot on Forbes World's Richest List Surpassing Bill Gates After Latter Donates $20 Billion.

According to police, it was a planned murder which was hatched by a cousin of Ramesh's, search for whom is on.

DCP (West) Gaurav Yadav said that the cousin and main accused Shankar Patel had been planning to kill Ramesh for the past month. He had even bought an SUV for the same purpose.

Also Read | Uphaar Cinema Fire 1997 Case: Delhi Court Orders Release of Sushil and Gopal Ansal in Evidence Tampering Case.

"Patel had some enmity with Ramesh and wanted to kill him. He took the help of his three friends to execute the plan," Yadav said, adding that one of the friends drove the car, while the other two provided inputs regarding the victim.

Yadav said, on Monday morning, Ramesh left his house in village Sar with his cousin Kavita to drop her at the office. They both were on a motorcycle.

As they reached the main road, they were hit by an SUV. The car dragged them for over 200 meters, killing them both on the spot, he said.

Villagers who were present nearby rushed to the spot, nabbed the driver named Ramesh Mali and handed him over to the police. After interrogation, police arrested the other two -- Sohan Patel and Rakesh Jangid.

"We are on the hunt for Shanker. He is absconding. Only after the arrest, we would be able to ascertain the cause of enmity between Shanker and Ramesh," Yadav added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)