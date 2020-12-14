Jaipur, Dec 14 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Monday expressed dismay over the party performance in the elections for the state's 50 local urban bodies, saying it was not as expected.

Poonia also emphasised upon the need for more work by the party in those areas of the Bharatpur division, comprising 12 districts in the eastern part of Rajasthan, where elections were held.

The BJP could not perform as expected in these 50 civic bodies, largely falling in Bharatpur division of east Rajasthan, said Poonia, pointing out that the BJP had not been able to win many seats even in the last assembly elections.

“There is only one MLA in this entire division and there is a need to work strongly here in future," Poonia tweeted.

In his tweet, Poonia added that the Congress, however, has no reason to be happy because despite being in power, it has got majority only in 14 of these 50 civic bodies seats with independents having an edge.

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan won 620 and the BJP 548 while independent candidates bagged 595 of the total 1,775 ward councillor seats in the 50 urban local bodies for which results were declared on Sunday.

Seven candidates of the Bahujan Samaj Party, two each of the CPI and CPI (M) and one of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party also won in the ULBs spread across 12 districts of Rajasthan.

The elections for six other urban local bodies of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota were held earlier on October 29 and November 1 with the BJP and the Congress getting the majority in two civic bodies each and independents in remaining two.

