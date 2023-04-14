Jaipur, Apr 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the action plan for the Annapurna Scheme that will provide free food packets to families covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

The Chief Minister Free Annapurna Food Packet Scheme was announced by Gehlot during the presentation of the state's budget for 2023-24 in February to provide relief to the masses from rising prices.

Each packet contains one kg of pulses, sugar, salt, and one litre edible oil and assorted spices, according to a release.

Registration of eligible people will be done in inflation relief camps to be organised from April 24, it said.

The food packets will be prepared and made available to Fair Price Shops (FPS) for distribution to beneficiaries. The scheme will be supervised by the Cooperative Department, the release said.

