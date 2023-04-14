Mumbai, April 14: Muslims in India and across the globe are eagerly awaiting for the Ramzan Eid festival as they celebrate the holy month of Raman with much fervour and gaiety. Today is the 22nd day of Ramzan or holy fasting. Tomorrow, April 15, members of the Muslim community will observe the 23rd Roza, or the fast of Ramzan. The festival of Ramzan or Ramadan as it is known will end with Ramadan Eid or Eid al-Fitr.

This year, Ramzan in India begena on March 24th in India after the crescent moon was not sighted on March 22nd evening. Just like the crescent moon, Muslims will look for the crescent of Ramzan at the end of the fasting period in order to determine the festival of Ramazan Eid. During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims observe fasting from morning to evening and abstain from eating or drinking water. They break their fast in the evening post sunset with Iftar. Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 22nd Roza of Ramzan on April 14 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India.

While fasting during Ramazan is mandatory, only those who are sick or traveling have been exempted from keeping fast. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Lucknow, Mumbai, Delhi Kolkata, and other cities of India for the 23rd Roza on Saturday, April 15.. Eid 2023 Date in India: When Is Eid al-Fitr Moon Sighting? Know When Is Ramzan Chand Raat and Tentative Dates for Islamic Festival.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 15:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 23 05:06 AM 6:57 PM 15 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 15:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 23 04:34 AM 6:48 PM 15 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 15:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 23 04:22 AM 6:31 PM 15 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on April 15:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 23 04:43 AM 6:23 PM 15 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 15:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 23 04:46 AM 6:33 PM 15 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 15:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 23 03:59 AM 5:58 PM 15 April 2023

We at LatestLY wish you a very happy and blessed Ramzan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2023 06:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).