Jaipur, Jun 29 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has sanctioned Rs 731 crore for repairing roads in the state.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gave the financial approval of Rs 731.23 crore for 1,271 work of non-patchable and missing link roads under the State Road Fund (SRF) scheme in 191 assembly segments of the state, an official statement said o Tuesday.

In the budget for the year 2021-22, Gehlot had allocated a sum of Rs 1,000 crore for road repairing work in all assembly constituencies and other 7,257 km of road repairing work in all districts for better connectivity.

These road works are to be done on the basis of the relevant MLAs' recommendations. The chief minister has so far given financial approval for the proposals received for 191 assembly constituencies.

With this approval, the work of repair, strengthening and up-gradation of non-patchable roads will be done in the assembly constituencies.

