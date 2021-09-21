Mumbai (Maharashtra) [india], September 21 (ANI): Businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra along with his associate Ryan Thorpe is expected to walk out from the jail on Tuesday morning, a day after he was granted bail by a Mumbai Court in a pornography case.

The Mumbai court granted him bail on a surety of Rs 50,000.

The court has also granted bail to Kundra's associate Ryan Thorpe. He will also have to furnish a surety of Rs 50,000.

Yesterday, the Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch submitted a 1500-page supplementary charge sheet before Esplanade Court in connection with the pornography case against businessman Kundra.

As per information shared by Mumbai police on Thursday, the 1500-page charge sheet contains the statements of 43 witnesses including Shilpa.

The statements of actors Sherlyn Chopra, Sejal Shah, many models and employees of Kundra's company have been recorded in the charge sheet. The charge sheet also includes the names of two wanted accused. (ANI)

