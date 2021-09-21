Apple, the American tech giant has officially released iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8 updates for iPhone, iPad and watch users. All three operating systems were unveiled by Apple at the WWDC 2021 event in June and are now available to download. On September 14, 2021, the company had announced that iOS 15 will be available for free to download along with iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8. At the California Streaming event, we saw the debut of the iPhone 13 Series, new iPad, iPad Mini and Watch Series 7. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Offers 55% Better Graphics Performance Than iPhone 12 Pro, Reveals Geekbench Result.

Apple iOS 15 (Photo Credits: Apple)

iOS 15 introduces new ways to stay connected, powerful updates that let users focus, explore and have intelligent features to get more done with iPhone. It gets FaceTime update that offers more natural video calls, Live Text use on-device intelligence to surface useful information, upgraded Maps to provide new ways to navigate the world.

Apple iOS 15 (Photo Credits: Apple)

One of the noticeable features of iOS 15 is SharePlay that will provide a new way for users to share experiences with friends and family while on a FaceTime call, such as listening to songs together, watching a TV show or movie this fall. Moreover, iOS 15 comes with redesigned notifications, Safari browser and weather app.

iOS 15 compatible devices include iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone SE (2020) and iPod touch (7th Gen).

Apple iPadOS 15 (Photo Credits: Apple)

iPadOS 15 gets multitasking, keyboard shortcuts, organised widgets, the App library, enhancements for more natural FaceTime Calls, tools to find focus and a fresh new look for notifications, on-device intelligence, a translate app and more privacy controls. A new multitasking menu appears at the top of apps, making it easy to go into Split View or Slide Over with just a tap. iPadOS 15 is compatible with iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini 4, iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), and iPad Air 2. Apple users can head over to 'Settings' > 'General' > 'Software Update' to download the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 updates on their respective devices.

Apple watchOS 8 (Photo Credits: Apple)

The watchOS 8 update brings new cycling, wellness features, fresh watch faces, more access with Wallet, a redesigned Home app, fall detection update, sleeping respiratory rate, messages and focus mode for Apple Watch users. Users will require iPhone 6s or later with iOS 15 to seamlessly connect the smartwatch with it. Users with eligible devices can download the update by heading over to 'Settings' > 'General' > 'Software Update'.

