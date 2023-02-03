Jaipur, Feb 3 (PTI)Hours after being booked in a case of abduction, Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of implicating him in a false case.

An FIR was registered against Rajasthan's Minister of State for Sainik Welfare and Panchayati and others for allegedly abducting Durga Singh, a ward panchayat member from Kakrana of Sikar district, and taking a blank bank cheque from him.

Gudha said it is not possible that a case is registered against a minister and the chief minister is not informed.

"The Home ministry is with the CM. It is not possible that a case is registered against a minister and the chief minister is not informed. False case should not be registered. I will meet (CM) personally and ask what you are trying to prove?" Gudha told reporters.

Gudha is one of the six MLAs who won the 2018 assembly elections on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket but later joined the Congress. Later, he was included in the Ashok Gehlot cabinet. Known for his outspoken statements, he was recently seen advocating for Sachin Pilot to be made the new chief minister of Rajasthan.

Acting Circle Officer of Neem Ka Thana, Babu Lal said Singh, a resident of Modi Bagh of Neem police station, lodged a complaint against minister Rajendra Gudha, his personal assistant Krishna Kumar and Vimla Kanwar and others on Thursday under various sections of the IPC. He said the incident took place on January 27. The officer said since the matter is related to a minister, it has been sent to the Crime Investigation Branch (CB-CID) for further action. He said a preliminary investigation has revealed that the matter seems to be related to a money transaction regarding a plot of land.

