Kota (Rajasthan), Mar 25 (PTI) Three children aged between six and 11 drowned in the Parvan river in Kota district of Rajasthan on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Lakhan (8) and his sister Vanshika (6) and their cousin Abhishek (11), all residents of Umerda village in the Bapawar police station area of the district, drowned in the river while bathing around 3.30 pm on Monday.

Also Read | Justice Mohd Yusuf Wani Sworn In As Judge in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh High Court in Srinagar.

Local residents said they had gone to the river after playing Holi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)