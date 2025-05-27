Jaipur, May 27 (PTI) Four government school teachers in Rajasthan have been suspended for negligence in checking Class 10 board exam answer sheets, officials said on Tuesday.

According to an order issued by the Department of Secondary Education, two teachers from Alwar and two from Didwana-Kuchaman district have been suspended for three years for not following rules during the evaluation process.

In Alwar, Om Prakash Saini, a senior teacher at Railway Station Secondary School, was in charge of distributing Class 10 Mathematics answer sheets. Instead of doing the job himself, he gave the task to an intern, who handed over the papers to another teacher, Meenakshi Arora.

Arora was later found taking photos of the answer sheets and posting them on social media, the order said, adding that the directorate called it a serious mistake and suspended both teachers for failing to maintain the secrecy of exam papers.

In Didwana-Kuchaman district, Bhavruddin, a teacher at Nimbari Makrana Senior Secondary School in Didwana, was given 366 Sanskrit answer sheets to evaluate. He took help from his colleague Pradeep Sharma, who reportedly got the papers checked by his father at a grocery shop.

A video of the incident went viral on social media last week. Both Bhavruddin and Pradeep Sharma have also been suspended for three years, it said.

The education department said such acts affect the credibility of the examination process.

