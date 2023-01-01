Jaipur, Jan 1 (PTI) Five people were killed and another injured after a car collided with a truck carrying bricks in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred late Saturday night near Bisrasar village on the Rawatsar-Sardarshahar highway.

"Three people died on the spot and two others at a local hospital. The injured person was referred to Bikaner for treatment," Pallu Station House Officer Gopi Ram said.

He said the truck was going towards Sardarshahar from Pallu, and the car came on to the highway from Bisrasar village, causing the accident.

The deceased were identified as Raju Meghwal, Naresh Kumar, Danaram, Bablu and Murli Sharma.

The truck's driver fled from the spot. Police are searching for him, Ram said.

