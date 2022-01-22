Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) Rajasthan on Saturday reported 14,829 fresh COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths, according to a report by the health department.

Jaipur reported the highest number of fresh cases at 3,988, Jodhpur 1,144 and Alwar 1,222, the reported stated.

Of the latest deaths, five were reported from Jodhpur, three from Jaipur and one each from Ajmer, Alwar, Barmer, Bharatpur, Churu, Kota, Nagaur, Sikar, and Udaipur, it said.

So far, 11,15,790 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan. Of these, 9,076 people have died and 10,17,481 recovered, the report said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 89,233.

