Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 17 (ANI): Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, local fruit traders in Ajmer, Rajasthan, announced a boycott of Turkish apples and other imports on Saturday following Turkey's vocal support for Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI, apple trader Arjun said, "After India-Pakistan tensions, apples and kiwis coming from there are completely banned here. Any other fruit coming from Turkey will also be banned. In place of Turkish apples, people are buying Kashmiri apples. Turkey has supported Pakistan during this, marble and fruit traders have stopped their business with Turkey..."

Meanwhile, local traders in Gwalior have condemned Turkey's stand during the India-Pak tension, calling it a betrayal of the nation. They claimed that they would not trade with a country that supported Pakistan, and Turkish apples were boycotted in Gwalior.

No fruit sellers are sourcing Turkish apples in the city; instead, they are placing orders for apples from Kashmir, South Africa, the USA, etc.

On Friday, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) announced a complete boycott of trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan.

"A collective decision has been made at today's conference of trade leaders to end all trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan. The reason is clear -- Turkey and Azerbaijan have openly supported Pakistan against India," said BJP MP and CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal.

Khandelwal said the boycott would begin immediately, stopping all trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan. He added that the Indian film industry and companies have been urged not to shoot films or ads in these countries, warning that any company doing so would also face a boycott.

The move aligns with the recent wave of economic nationalism and strategic trade decisions to reinforce India's geopolitical stance through collective industry action.

Members of the Chamber of Trade and Industry also swore to stop trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan and pledged not to travel to the two countries. (ANI)

