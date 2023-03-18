Jaipur, Mar 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday approved five investment proposals worth Rs 6,994 crore in the fourth meeting of the Board of Investment here.

Employment opportunities will be created for 5,415 people with the proposals approved in the meeting, according to a release.

Also Read | Delhi: Blinkit Delivery Boys Assaulted in Rajouri Garden for Not Having Change, FIR Registered.

The customized packages approved in the meeting are related to the projects of two cement manufacturing plants, caustic Soda, Hydrochloric Acid and related products manufacturing plant, a manufacturing unit for automobile assembled frames, parts and accessories, and setting up of a hotel.

Gehlot said in the meeting that the state government is committed to establishing new industrial units in the state and increasing employment opportunities in the private sector.

Also Read | India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline Will Enhance Cooperation in Energy Security Between the Two Countries, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"The Chief Minister said that time-bound operations of projects should be ensured by removing all obstacles in the investment," the release said.

He directed the chief secretary to hold a meeting with the departmental officers for a detailed study of the proposals received. Along with this, officers were instructed to explore possibilities of setting up new industrial units in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)