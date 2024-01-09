Jaipur, Jan 9 (PTI) The Rajasthan assembly will start its own television channel to broadcast proceedings of the House and inform people about its activities, according to a statement.

In a meeting on Tuesday, Speaker Vasudev Devnani also said that the functioning of the assembly will be made "paperless", according to it.

Devnani said like Sansad TV, a TV channel and a WhatsApp channel of the Rajasthan assembly will also be started so people can get immediate information about the activities of the assembly, it said.

Sansad Television is the parliamentary channel of India. It was created in 2021 by merging Lok Sabha Television and Rajya Sabha Television, according to its website.

On making the assembly "paperless", Devnani discussed the matter with information technology officials of the assembly.

Latest information technology will be used to connect the Rajasthan assembly with the people. The functioning of the assembly will be made paperless, he said.

The speaker asked the officials to work under the provisions of the Information Technology Act so that the assembly remains safe from cyber threats.

Devnani said a help desk will soon be set up in the assembly premises to train members on the paperless approach as digital security is necessary in current times, according to the statement.

Today's time is to provide information to people as quickly as possible, he said.

Devnani said all the social media applications of the assembly should be immediately upgraded and have updated information.

Instructions were also given to to make the assembly's YouTube channel more effective, the statement said.

