Jaipur, Jul 12 (PTI) The 8th Session of the Rajasthan assembly will resume with a special address of President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, according to a statement.

The session began on January 23 and was adjourned sine die on March 21. Since the session was not prorogued, it was reconvened by the speaker from July 14.

The Principal Secretary of the Legislative Assembly Mahavir Prasad Sharma also informed that it is for the first time that a special address ceremony of the President of India is being held in the assembly.

"Preparations have been done for the president's visit to the assembly," he said.

The statement said that this is President Murmu's first address to the state assembly and it is scheduled for 11 am. Governor Kalraj Mishra will also be present during her speech.

After this, President Murmu will visit the Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar district.

In the evening, she will address a seminar organised by the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly under the auspices of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (Rajasthan Branch) at the Rajasthan International Centre here.

