Bharatpur, August 8: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Rajasthan Ranjeeta Koli on Monday went on a sit-in protest in Bharatpur against illegal mining and claimed that her car was attacked by the mining mafia on Sunday in an attempt to kill her.

Koli said she was returning from Delhi on Sunday night and on her way to Bharatpur, she noticed a large number of overloaded trucks. The BJP MP said when she attempted to stop the trucks she was attacked and stones were pelted on her car.

The MP from Bharatpur said that as she was being attacked she along with her security personnel ran into the nearby fields . She claimed that the mafia kept chasing them and later on the arrival of the villagers, the mafia ran away with the truck after hitting the MP's car. Following the incident, the BJP MP began a sit a dharna today alleging police not paying attention and taking action against mining mafias. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's 'Rape' Remark: Nirbhaya's Mother Asha Devi Says 'It's a Very Embarrassing Statement, He Has Made Fun of Nirbhaya'.

Watch Video of BJP Attacks on Rajasthan Govt of Mafia Attack:

#WATCH | "Rise of elements including PFI in Rajasthan has the blessing of CM... Rajasthan number one for rapes in the country," says BJP leader, Rajyavardhan Rathore after BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli from Bharatpur, Rajasthan alleges attack by mining mafia, complains of no police action pic.twitter.com/PZn2hEFoYA — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2022

"I saw about 150 trucks that were overloaded. I tried to stop them but they fled. They thought I was in the car and thus they pelted stones and broke my car. I could have been killed. This is an attack on me but I will not be scared," Koli said. Later, Police reached the spot and spoke to Koli.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) RS Kaviya said: "The MP at night told us that she was on her way from Delhi when she spotted overloaded trucks. She tried to stop them while 2-3 trucks stopped but others escaped. She also stated that while escaping they pelted her car with stones and attacked her."

Meanwhile, Bharatpur District Magistrate Alok Ranjan reached the site where BJP MP was sitting on a dharna along with her party workers. "She sat on dharna alleging overloaded trucks pelted stones at her. We came here, asked her to give a complaint and she agreed. She alleged that she did not get an immediate response from nearby chowkis, which has been brought to the notice of senior police officials," said Ranjan.

Pertinent to mention, in November last, MP Ranjeeta Koli had claimed that some unidentified persons opened fire and pelted stones outside her residence in Bharatpur district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)