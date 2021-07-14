Kota (Rajasthan), July 13 (PTI) A three-member committee of the Rajasthan BJP set up to look into the Krishna Valmiki death case was denied entry into Jhalawar district citing law and order problems on Tuesday following which the panel staged a sit-in protest on the highway.

BJP state president Satish Poonia had formed the three-member committee comprising MLA Madan Dilawar, party national vice president and in-charge of Kota district MP C P Joshi and party national general secretary Alka Gurajar to look into the case and submit a report to the state unit.

The panel reached Jhalawar around 4.15 pm but a heavy police force denied them entry following which they staged a dharna on the highway.

"It is a kind of jungle raj, where an MP, an MLA and party national secretary were denied entry only because they were going to visit the house of a Dalit, whose youth was murdered, while the minister of the state are allowed and given hospitality. It is a double standard that police are citing that entry of outsiders is not allowed," Joshi said while speaking to media at the spot.

"Instead of catching the criminals, the police are stopping public representatives going to pay condolences to the deceased person's family," he further alleged.

Under prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144, the BJP probe panel was stopped at the district border, Jhalawar SP Kiran Kang Sidhu said.

However, efforts are underway to arrange a meeting between the BJP panel and the kin of the deceased youth at the house of someone from the same community as the deceased youth at the district border, she added.

The SP refuted that any case was registered against the BJP panel members for staging the dharna. However, she said a separate case was lodged against MLA Dilawar on the report of a man, who alleged that the legislator gave a communally provocative speech that went viral on social media.

Krishna Valmiki, was attacked by 6-8 youths with sticks and iron rods on Haldighati road in Jhalawar city on July 1 and he died on July 5 in Jaipur succumbing to the injuries.

All the main accused in the death case have already been arrested and kept under judicial custody.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)