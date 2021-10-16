Jaipur, Oct 16 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Saturday hit out at Congress leaders of the state for calling members of his party "foolish" and "mediocre" in recent statements.

"We welcome those who called us foolish and we also welcome those who said we are mediocre as these people only will become a factor for the farewell of the Congress from Rajasthan in 2023," he told reporters here.

Poonia's statement apparently refers to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who recently targeted BJP leaders for comparing a Dalit man's killing in the state's Hanumangarh with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, saying they are "foolish" and lack "sense" on how to react to an incident.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma had also said that chief ministerial candidates of the BJP are "mediocre".

Poonia was speaking on the sidelines of a BJP office-bearers meeting here.

On Sports Minister Ashok Chandna's statement that he will quit politics if the BJP wins even one of the assembly by-elections due in the state, Poonia said, "Everyone makes such claims but everything will become clear when the time comes. Ashok Chandna is overexcited and is not much calculative, and he needs to learn a lot."

On the Congress Working Committee meeting in Delhi, the BJP leader said either Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi will become Congress president.

"There is a low possibility that they will be able to show the courage to give the charge to someone outside the family," he added.

