Kota (Raj), Nov 14 (PTI) Bodies of two minors were retrieved on Monday after they were swept away in a canal here in separate incidents, police said.

Nandni (12), along with her cousin sisters Radha (21) and Archana (16), and brother Sawan (14), all residents of Dabar village, had gone to take a dip in Darbar canal on Sunday, police said.

While bathing, the three sisters were washed away while their brother jumped in the water to save them. Moments later, Sawan came to the shore and cried for help, police said.

The bodies of Radha and Archana were found around one km downstream on Sunday while that of Nandini was fished out on Monday.

In a separate incident, the body of 14-year-old boy Suraj Meghwal of Nayaheda area, who was swept away in the canal while bathing, too was retrieved on Monday.

Meghwal had gone to the canal on Sunday along with a friend who was rescued by locals, police said.

In view of release of water in canals for farmers, Kota district collector O P Bunkar has appealed to people not to take bath or wash clothes in them.

