Jaipur, January 9: Amid an unprecedented cold wave in Rajasthan, three people, including a child, died due to suffocation from the smoke of a makeshift fireplace in Churu that has been recording sub-zero temperatures.

Police said the incident took place in Gaurisar village of Churu. The condition of another three-month-old child and another family member was critical, as per sources. Delhi Winter 2023: National Capital Shivers at 1.9 Degrees Celsius; IMD Issues Red Alert of Severe Cold Wave Till January 9.

Rajasthan is reeling under severe cold wave conditions. The minimum temperature was recorded below freezing point last week, the Meteorological department said that has issued an orange alert in the desert state. Heart Attacks Increase in Winter: Avoid Outdoor Morning Walks in Winter Before Sunrise, Suggests Sr Cardiologist.

On January 6 night, the minimum temperature was recorded at zero degree Celsius in Churu and 0.6 degree Celsius in Pilani.

