A visual from outside the residence of Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a meeting with Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal in the national capital on Wednesday.

AICC in charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken was also present in the meeting held at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence.

However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not present in the meeting, said sources. (ANI)

