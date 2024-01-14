Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 14 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma took part in kite flying as part of Makar Sankranti celebrations in Kishanpole Bazar area, Jaipur on Sunday.

The Kite Festival was also organised at Jal Mahal here by the Tourism Department. Deputy CM Diya Kumari inaugurated the Kite Festival here. A large number of domestic as well as foreign tourists participated in the festival.

On this occasion, Deputy CM Diya Kumari talked about promoting tourism in the state. Folk songs and dances were presented by folk artistes at the festival.

Deputy CM Diya Kumari inaugurated the Kite Festival by flying a balloon. Diya Kumari also advised to fly kites without hurting the birds. Tourists participated in kite-string and traditional kite-flying activities. To entertain the tourists, the tourism department enthralled them by presenting folk songs like Kalbeliya dance, puppetry, Kachchi Ghodi, Bhopa, tribal dance and other folk songs. Tourism Principal Secretary to Government Gayatri Rathod, Tourism Director Rashmi Sharma, RTDC MD VP Singh, Tourism Deputy Director Upendra Singh Shekhawat and other officials were also present in the programme.

Makar Sankranti heralds the end of winter and the start of longer days as the sun moves northward. And this period is known as Uttarayan and is considered to be very auspicious.

Makar Sankranti is celebrated a day after Lohri.

Makar Sankranti commemorates the sun's transit into Makara (Capricorn) Rashi (zodiac sign), and the festival is widely observed in the Indian Subcontinent as well as by Hindus worldwide. (ANI)

