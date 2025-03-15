Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 15 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday attended the last rites of the father of Bhupender Yadav, the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Kadam Singh, father of the Union Minister passed away on Saturday.

CM Bhajanlal Sharma visited the ancestral village of the Union Minister, Jamalpur in Haryana, where he paid his respects by offering flowers on the mortal remains of Kadam Singh and participated in the final journey.

He prayed to God to grant the departed soul a place at His feet and extended his condolences to the grieving family.

Earlier today, CM Bhajanlal condoled the death of the father of Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav.

In a post on X, CM Bhajan Lal termed the passing of Yadav's father as "extremely sad."

"The news of the demise of Kadam Singh ji, the respected father of Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, is extremely sad. May Lord Shri Ram give a place to the virtuous soul in his feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense sorrow," the Rajasthan CM said.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav took to X and said that his father passed away today, and his last journey will be held at his residence in Haryana.

"I am informing you all with great sadness that my respected father passed away this morning. Babuji's last journey will be held today, 15th March, at 4 pm at my residence in village Jamalpur, District Gurgaon, Haryana," Bhupender Yadav said.

The Union Minister's Father, Kadam Singh Yadav, took his last breath at a hospital in Gurugram. He was 90 years old. (ANI)

