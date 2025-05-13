Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 13 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, on Tuesday, extended wishes to all students who passed the CBSE Class 12th examinations, the results of which were declared earlier today.

In a post on X, CM Sharma wrote, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the students who have passed the class 12th examination results declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). This golden success is the result of your hard work, determination and tireless efforts."

While addressing the students who may not have received the expected results, the Chief Minister further added, "Also, students who did not get the expected results should not be disappointed. Both success and failure in life are means of learning. I pray to God for a bright future for all of you."

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations were held from February 15 and concluded on March 18 and April 4, respectively. The Class 10 students achieved a pass percentage of 93.66%, while 88.39% of Class 12 students passed the examination.

91 per cent of girls have passed the CBSE class 12th examinations this year, 5.94 per cent more than the boys. On the other hand, 95 per cent of girls passed the CBSE class 10th examination, which was 2.37 per cent more than the boys. A total of 22,388,27 students appeared for the examinations, out of which 20,95,467 students have passed.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the students. The PM shared words of encouragement for those who were disappointed with their results, noting, "One exam cannot define you."

Sharing a post on his official 'X' handle, PM Modi mentioned the students' determination, hard work and discipline. He also extended wishes to the parents, teachers, and others who contributed to helping students achieve this feat.

"Dear #ExamWarriors, Heartiest congratulations to everyone who has cleared the CBSE Class XII and X examinations! This is the outcome of your determination, discipline and hard work. Today is also a day to acknowledge the role played by parents, teachers and all others who have contributed to this feat. Wishing Exam Warriors great success in all the opportunities that lie ahead!", the Prime Minister said.

"To those who feel slightly dejected at their scores, I want to tell them: one exam can never define you. Your journey is much bigger, and your strengths go far beyond the mark sheet. Stay confident, stay curious because great things await." (ANI)

