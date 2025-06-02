Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 2 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has expressed profound sadness over the demise of senior IAS officer, Additional Chief Secretary of the state's Energy Department, Alok. In a post on X, CM Sharma prayed for the departed soul's peace and strength for the bereaved family.

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma wrote, "The news of the demise of senior IAS officer and Additional Chief Secretary of the state's Energy Department, Shri Alok ji, is extremely sad. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant a place at his feet to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense loss. Om Shanti!"

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also condoled the official's death in a post on X, describing him as a capable officer whose services will always be remembered.

"The sudden demise of senior IAS, Additional Chief Secretary of Rajasthan's Energy Department, Shri Alok is extremely sad. Shri Alok was known as a capable officer. His services will always be remembered. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and courage to the family members," Gehlot posted on X.

