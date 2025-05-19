Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 19 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma led the Tiranga Yatra rally in Jaipur on Sunday, paying tribute to India's armed forces and scientists for their contribution in Operation Sindoor. The rally was part of a nationwide campaign to celebrate national pride and self-respect.

Addressing a large crowd at Sanganer, CM Sharma said, "... Our priority is the nation's dignity... this is why we say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jay' before anything... This rally is to show respect for the courage shown by our army and the work done by our scientists..."

The Chief Minister walked along with the participants and interacted with the youth and veterans present at the rally. He thanked the people for their support of the yatra and said that similar rallies were being held across the country.

"First of all, I thank you for this. This tricolour journey is underway within the country," Sharma said.

He shared that he had joined the rally in Deshnok, Bikaner, the day before and would be in Alwar the next day. He called the rally a mark of honour for Indian soldiers and scientists, particularly for their role in national security and technological achievements.

The Rajasthan CM praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, referring to the Indian Army's action against terror camps in Pakistan.

He recalled the events of April 22, stating, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this would be avenged...Terrorist bases...were destroyed...none of their citizens were hurt, only those locations where terrorists were located."

Highlighting India's firm stance against terrorism since 2014, CM Bhajanlal Sharma added, "Because day in and day out, you used to see terrorists doing incidents... but now, whether it is surgical strikes, be it strikes or Operation Sindoor, our army has done this under the leadership of the glorious Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

He stated that over 100 terrorists were killed and their camps destroyed in the strikes. Sharma reiterated that the yatra symbolised national pride.

Sharma emphasised national self-respect over political loyalty. "Our country is before our party, and that is why we glorify Bharat Mata in every activity and first of al,l we worship Bharat Mata," he declared.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched 'Tiranga Yatra' on May 13 and it will continue till May 23. The yatra aims to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success. (ANI)

