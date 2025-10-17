Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 17 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is set to campaign in Bihar today for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

According to the proposed schedule, the Chief Minister will embark on a one-day visit to Bihar to boost his party's (BJP) campaign momentum, addressing a major election rally in Dumra, Sitamarhi.

According to the official schedule, CM Sharma will depart from Jaipur Airport at 9:35 am and arrive in Patna later in the morning. From there, he will take a helicopter from Patna Airport at 11:10 am and is expected to arrive in Dumra, Sitamarhi at 11:45 am. He will then depart from Dumra helipad at 11:50 am and arrive at the Dumra venue at 11:55 am.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to address the election rally from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm. A half-hour slot from 1:30 pm to 2:00 pm has been reserved.

Following the rally, CM Sharma will depart from the venue at 2:05 pm and reach Dumra Helipad by 2:10 pm. He is expected to fly back to Patna at 2:15 pm, landing there by 2:50 pm. His return flight from Jay Prakash Narayan Airport, Patna, is scheduled for 2:55 pm, and he is expected to arrive back at Jaipur Airport by 4:25 pm this evening.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), released its second and final list of candidates on Thursday.

In the latest list, the party named former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Rameshwar Kumar Mahto as its candidate from the Bajpatti constituency, while Madan Chaudhary will contest from Paru. With these announcements, the party has finalised candidates for all six seats it will contest in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, the party had earlier released its first list of candidates on Wednesday. According to the official release issued by State General Secretary Subhash Chandravanshi, Tittu has been fielded from the Basopatti constituency in Siwan district. From Madhubani, the candidate announced is Mayank Anand, while Alok Kumar Singh will contest from the Dinara constituency in Rohtas district.

The list also includes Prashant Kumar Paswan from Ujiarpur in Samastipur, Meenakshi from Sasaram in Rohtas, and another candidate named Tittu from Paroo in Muzaffarpur.

Releasing the list, the party said it was approved under the leadership of Kushwaha, who has been holding discussions with the BJP leadership regarding seat-sharing and coordination in Bihar ahead of the polls.

Meanwhile, the Congress party released its first list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections.

According to an official statement from Thursday, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Rajesh Ram will contest from the Kutumba Assembly seat, while Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan will fight from the Kadwa constituency.

Out of the total 48 candidates, 24 will be contested in the first phase of elections and 24 in the second phase. The party said that the remaining names will be announced in due course.

The list, approved by the Central Election Committee (CEC), includes Jayesh Mangal Singh from Bagaha, Amit Giri from Nautan, Abhishek Ranjan from Chanpatia, Wasi Ahmed from Bettiah, Amit Kumar Singh 'Tunna' from Riga, Dr. Chandan Yadav from Khagaria, and Ajeet Kumar Sharma from Bhagalpur.

Bihar will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results scheduled to be announced on November 14. The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is October 17. (ANI)

