New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will visit New Delhi this afternoon to hold a key meeting with Union Minister for Power, Housing, and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar.

According to officials, the meeting will be attended by senior Rajasthan officials, including Energy Secretary Aarti Dogra and Urban Development and Housing (UDH) Secretary Vaibhav Galeria.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Outreach: UNSC Member Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino Quintero Expresses 'Support for India's Fight Against Terrorism' (See Pics).

The discussions are expected to focus on key projects, including metro rail initiatives, the e-bus scheme, NCR Planning Board matters, and battery storage projects.

The high-level meeting is anticipated to accelerate Rajasthan's energy, urban development, and housing projects, with potential for central government support and approvals for several major projects or schemes.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 29, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The Chief Minister will also visit the Khetda Padawala Bhagwan Mandir in Bhilwara for darshan and worship between 12:25 PM and 12:40 PM. By 12:50 PM, he will depart Udaipur via helicopter, arriving back at Jaipur Airport by 1:05 PM. His journey will continue with a special plane ride to New Delhi Airport at 1:15 PM, landing at 2:30 PM. From there, he will travel by car to Jodhpur House, New Delhi, reaching by 3:20 PM for rest and local engagements, as stated in the official release.

Earlier, the Rajasthan CM participated in the NDA CM conclave on Sunday, where he saw the participation of 20 Chief Ministers and 18 Deputy Chief Ministers from various states.

Sharma presented a resolution, which was approved by Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

The resolution discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership skills and the heroic deeds of the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor.

The resolution was passed with a full majority during the meeting, and the strikes conducted by the Indian Armed Forces on Pakistan's terror hideouts were praised. The proposal also discussed the work being done under PM Modi's leadership towards 'Sashakt Bharat, Samarth Bharat, and Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The NDA CM conclave included a significant discussion on commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, declared on June 25, 1975. Leaders resolved to mark the anniversary in remembrance of the Emergency imposed by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, a period that exposed citizens to widespread political turmoil and suppression of civil liberties. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)