Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 31 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday extended greetings to people on the festival of Gangaur and said it symbolises the cultural richness of the state.

"Heartiest greetings on the sacred festival of Gangaur, a symbol of cultural prosperity and unbroken good fortune of Rajasthan. With the infinite grace of Mother Parvati and Lord Shiva, may this holy festival bring happiness, prosperity, and joy to all of you," Bhajanlal Sharma posted on X.

Gangaur is one of the most important festivals in Rajasthan. In some form or the other, it is celebrated all over the state. "Gan" is a synonym for Lord Shiva and "Gauri" or "Gaur" stands for Goddess Parvati, the heavenly consort of Lord Shiva.

Gangaur celebrates the union of the two and is a symbol of conjugal and marital happiness. Gangaur is celebrated in the month of Chaitra (March-April), the first month of the Hindu calendar. This month marks the end of winter and the onset of spring.

According to the Tourism Ministry, this festival is celebrated especially by women, who worship clay idols of "Gan" and "Gauri" in their houses.

Giving more information about the festival, Tourism Ministry said these idols are worshipped by unmarried girls who seek the blessings of Gan & Gauri for a good husband, while the married women pray for the good health and long life of their husbands.

This worship which starts from the first day of the chaitra month culminates on the 18th day into the Gangaur festival with great religious fervour. On the eve of the Gangaur festival, women decorate their palms and fingers with henna.

The idols of Gan and Gauri are immersed in a pond or in a nearby lake on the last day of the festival.

People in the country are also celebrating Eid and Navratri. (ANI)

