Noida, March 31: A massive fire broke out at a factory in Noida's Surajpur on Monday. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and are currently working to bring the blaze under control. Visuals from the scene showed huge plumes of smoke as firefighters battled the flames.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and no casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in Surajpur, Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot (Watch Video).

Massive Blaze Erupts in Surajpur Factory in Noida

#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Firefighting operation underway after a fire broke out in a factory in Surajpur, Noida As per DCP Shakti Mohan Awasthi, the fire has almost been extinguished from one side, and the situation is under control from the other side as well. About 30… https://t.co/tpaB4agfjD pic.twitter.com/NFweCb406e — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2025

Earlier, on March 16, a fire broke out at a garment company in Sector 63 of Noida. Upon receiving the information, fire department officials immediately reached the spot and launched firefighting operations.

