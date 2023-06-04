Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 4 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday inaugurated the Rao Jodha Marg at Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur and paid tribute to the famous king.

In his address during the visit, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the people of Jodhpur.

He said that the road has been constructed of good quality and will boost tourism.

The Chief Minister said that the name of Jodhpur is leading on the world tourism map. The culture and customs of Jodhpur have been a great tradition.

Appreciating the personality of former MP Gaj Singh, the Chief Minister said that due to his efforts Jodhpur has got a distinct identity in the country and abroad.

The Chief Minister said that Jodhpur is emerging as a modern Jodhpur with its golden development and multi-faceted expansion journey, where almost all the higher level educational institutions of the country are present.

Mentioning the various panoramas being made in the state, the Chief Minister said that today's generation gets information about their historical heritage through these and inspiration is communicated to move forward. (ANI)

