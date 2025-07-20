Jaipur, Jul 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to review the flood situation in the state, particularly in urban areas that are affected by waterlogging and rising water levels in rivers and dams.

With 36 districts reporting excessive rainfall and several parts of the state witnessing flooding, Sharma directed officials to remain on high alert and prioritise public safety. According to government data, the overall dam storage in the state has reached 67 per cent of total capacity.

Also Read | Manikrao Kokate Rummy Video Controversy: Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Lands in Soup After Videos of Him Playing Rummy Game on Phone During Legislative Session Go Viral.

According to an official statement, he emphasised that rescue and relief efforts should be carried out with alertness and sensitivity, and ordered uninterrupted supply of essential services like drinking water, electricity, and food in affected areas.

The chief minister also called for active monitoring of weak dams and canals, and timely repairs wherever needed.

Also Read | 'Healing' With Horror: Self-Styled 'Baba' Tortures Villagers, Makes Them Drink His Urine in the Name of Spiritual Rituals in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The government has released Rs 20 lakh each for divisional headquarters and Rs 10 lakh each for other districts for flood management, the statement said.

With water levels rising in several reservoirs and waterbodies, the chief minister instructed SDRF, civil defence, and home guards to be deployed with full resources, and asked district collectors to ensure round-the-clock control room operations.

Public awareness around helpline numbers and warnings near flood-prone areas was also stressed.

Sharma said reports on damaged roads, waterlogged zones, and unsafe buildings should be compiled from each assembly constituency. Assistance to families of those killed or injured in rain-related accidents must be disbursed promptly, he added.

Highlighting the broader impact of the rains, the chief minister also reviewed environmental initiatives, including the 'Hariyalo Rajasthan' campaign.

He said the government has set a target of planting 10 crore saplings this monsoon, following last year's plantation of over 7 crore under the campaign inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for green initiatives.

Senior officials, including Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, attended the review meeting in Jaipur, while divisional commissioners, district collectors, and police officials joined via video conference.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)