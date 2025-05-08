Jaipur, May 8 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday held a high-level meeting and gave instructions to immediately release Rs 5 crore each for the border districts of Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner and Sriganganagar.

According to an official statement, special instructions for the border districts were issued after he spoke with the concerned district collectors (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs).

He also instructed to cancel the leaves of all government employees of the state.

The instructions have been issued in view of rising tensions with Pakistan after Indian armed forces conducted precision strikes early on Wednesday under Operation Sindoor in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), targeting terror launchpads in response to the attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's tourist spot Pahalgam killing 26 civilians in cold blood on April 22. The Pakistanis resorted to indiscriminate firing in the border areas killing 13 Indians and injuring several others.

