Jaipur (Jaipur) [India], December 25 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday highlighted the state government's achievements in grievance redressal, capacity building and economic growth, saying that more than 65 lakh citizen grievances have been resolved in the last two years.

Addressing an event in Jaipur, the Chief Minister said that under Mission Karmayogi, the Harish Chandra Mathur Rajasthan Institute of Public Administration was designated the state's nodal agency to implement various activities, and Rajasthan became the first state to join the online training platform.

Bhajanlal Sharma said that over 7 lakh 'Karmayogis' have enrolled in the initiative in the state, completing more than 26 lakh training courses to date. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is a key pillar of Mission Karmayogi and will help Rajasthan transform into a dynamic and inclusive economy.

The Chief Minister further said that Rajasthan is currently the seventh-largest economy in the country. Referring to the 'Developed Rajasthan 2047' vision, he said the state has set a target of becoming a USD 350 billion economy by 2028-29 and a USD 4.3 trillion economy by 2047.

To achieve these goals, Bhajanlal Sharma said the state government will focus on strategic reforms, technological advancements, and the effective implementation of policies to ensure long-term, sustainable development.

Earlier, on October 28, CM Bhajanlal Sharma, while addressing the Pravasi Rajasthani Meet in Kolkata, said that the day would celebrate the achievements of Rajasthanis to strengthen their connection to their homeland further.

"This day will serve as a dedicated platform to celebrate the achievements of Pravsi Rajasthanis and deepen their connection with their homeland," CM Sharma said. He invited all Pravasi Rajasthanis to participate in the upcoming Pravasi Rajasthani Divas.

Bhajan Lal Sharma stated that Pravasi Rajasthanis have made a significant contribution to the economic development of West Bengal.

The Chief Minister commended the Pravasi Rajasthani community for preserving Rajasthan's culture from generation to generation, noting that their achievements inspire the state's youth and future generations. He noted that the Rajasthan Foundation (RF) currently has 26 chapters operating across various states and countries worldwide.

Chief Minister Sharma said that Rajasthan has emerged as the country's leading textile hub, with over 1,500 factories operating. The state is the largest producer of polyester, viscose yarn, cotton, and wool, and ranks fourth in cotton production.

The Rajasthan CM further noted that the state ranks first in India for solar energy, with an installed capacity of 34,555 MW. He added that land has recently been allocated for renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 17 GW, underscoring Rajasthan's leadership in sustainable development. (ANI)

