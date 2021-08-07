Jaipur, Aug 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday insisted upon increasing economic and policy cooperation from the Centre in order to strengthen the spirit of cooperative federalism.

In a meeting with NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand, senior adviser Yogesh Suri and adviser Rajnath Ram, the chief minister said in the last few years, the financial condition of all the states of the country has been adversely affected due to the coronavirus pandemic and the economic slowdown.

At the same time, he said the need to increase the scope of social security is being felt more.

"In such a situation, the central government should provide more cooperation to the states for the smooth conduct of activities related to economic and social development," Gehlot said.

He said it is not easy for any state to bring the economy back on track without the cooperation of the central government.

"In view of the peculiar geographical conditions of the state, the Centre should provide assistance to the state in the ratio of 90:10 instead of 50:50 like the northeastern and hilly states, and Union Territories," a statement quoting the chief minister said.

He reiterated his demand to give national status to the Eastern Canal Project of Rajasthan, which is aimed at providing drinking and irrigation water in 13 districts in eastern Rajasthan.

Gehlot also raised several demands pertaining to the state.

In the meeting, the Niti Ayog praised the performance of Rajasthan in the areas of ease of doing business, export sector, school education, MGNREGA, agriculture and animal husbandry, health, renewable energy, women empowerment, MSME sector, etc.

Energy Minister BD Kalla, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra, Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, Chief Secretary Nirajan Arya, CM's economic advisor Arvind Mayaram, advisor Govind Sharma and other senior officers attended the meeting.

