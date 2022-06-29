New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan Ram Kumar Verma on Wednesday slammed the state government for the Udaipur beheading incident and said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should resign over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Ram Kumar Verma said, "Rajasthan government always constitutes SIT after every incident but the way the investigation carried out by SIT was not satisfactory. So, if there is even a little morality in the Rajasthan government then the Chief Minister who is also the state Home Minister should resign because the law and order situation is the worst in this government."

Alleging appeasement politics by the Gehlot government, Verma said, "The result of the appeasement policy of the state is being seen in the Udaipur incident and Gehlot government is sleeping. The Chief Minister should think about this. Because of this incident, not only entire Rajasthan is feeling ashamed but entire India is feeling ashamed", Verma told.

He welcomes the Centre government's decision to hand over the case to NIA.

"BJP government in Centre is sensitive and the Prime Minister and Home Minister were compelled to order an investigation by the NIA in this case. We know that all the investigation agencies under the Rajasthan government cannot work independently, so it is very important that the central government has ordered the investigation of NIA. Thanks to the Centre that they have ordered an NIA investigation so that terrorists will be caught and the secret motive behind it revealed," he said.

A shopkeeper was murdered by two men in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Tuesday.

The Udaipur murder was recorded on camera and its video has gone viral on social media.

The shopkeeper is believed to have been killed over a social media post supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma. As tensions flared up, section 144 has been imposed in Rajasthan. (ANI)

