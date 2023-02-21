Jaipur, Feb 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot spoke to his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar regarding the probe into the alleged abduction and murder of two men by cow vigilantes, an official said on Monday.

Khattar assured Gehlot of all possible help in the investigation.

Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on Wednesday and their bodies were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Bhiwani in Haryana on Thursday morning.

Gehlot said that Rajasthan Police is taking action in coordination with the Haryana Police.

He said the Director General of Police of Rajasthan has clarified that the reports of assault of kin of an accused in the case by its personnel by entering their house were baseless.

"The Rajasthan Police did not even enter the house of the said accused," he said.

Dulari Devi, the mother of accused Srikant Pandit, in the Rajasthan Police FIR has alleged that her daughter-in-law lost the baby after she was assaulted.

The Rajasthan Police has booked five people, including Srikant Pandit, in connection with the matter.

Meanwhile, Gehlot, a senior Congress leader reacted sharply to the Enforcement Directorate's raids on premises linked to Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh ahead of the Congress party's plenary session.

He condemned the raids and said that such actions are not taken against BJP leaders. The "drama" is being watched by all, he added.

Gehlot, in a video statement, accused the BJP of destroying the Constitution.

"Raids are one-sided, only Congress leaders are raided. There has been no raid at any BJP leader's house. BJP people first accuse the Congress leaders, then take them in their party. The charges against those leaders automatically end as soon as they join BJP,” he said.

"The situation in the country is very serious. ED, CBI, Income Tax are being misused continuously since 2014,” he alleged.

Gehlot said the Congress party's plenary session is going to be held in Raipur in Chhattisgarh and "it is condemnable to take such action before the session."

The Rajasthan chief minister also targeted Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS).

The finance minister should have clearly stated that she was against the OPS so that people would know her intention, he said.

Gehlot said the minister could not reply to a question on the OPS at a press conference in Jaipur on Monday.

"We are not doing any mercy or favour to employees. It is a question of humanitarian approach towards them," he said on the state deciding to restore the old pension scheme.

