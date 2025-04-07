Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 7 (ANI): On the occasion of World Health Day, a grand state-level event was organised on Monday at the Rajasthan Ayurvedic Research Institute here. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar were present at the event.

According to a release, during the event, the Chief Minister launched several health campaigns, including the 'Niramay Rajasthan Campaign', 'Eat Right Rajasthan', 'Mission Madhuhari', 'Mission Liver Smile', and 'Chief Minister Ayushman Adarsh Gram Panchayat Yojana'.

The release noted that the launch also included the mobile app for Chief Minister Ayushman Scheme, Ayush packages, an AI-based integrated monitoring system, a learning management system, 29 breastfeeding management units, and the establishment of hemodialysis wards in 50 medical institutions.

As per the release, during the event, projects related to medical and health services worth Rs26 crore were inaugurated. These included the National Emergency Life Support Skill Center at the Medical College, Jodhpur, the Center of Excellence for Medical Genetics at JK Lon Hospital, the Girls Hostel at the Women's Hospital located at Sanghaneer Gate, and the Reproductive Medicine and Surgery Department.

The release noted that the Chief Minister flagged off 22 Ramrath ambulances and 10 Ambulance 108 services. He also honoured the state TB unit for its outstanding work in the TB-Free Village Panchayat campaign.

According to the release, on this occasion, renowned hepatologist Dr. Shiv Kumar Sreen presented on liver-related diseases. He mentioned that "Diabetes, high blood pressure, heart diseases, and even cancer can be the result of neglecting the liver." The Chief Minister appreciated his suggestions and said, "We will consider incorporating Dr. Sreen's ideas into our primary education curriculum."

The release noted that the Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar emphasised promoting health check-ups in rural areas and advised against excessive use of mobile phones and medicines. He informed that "over 26,000 health workers have been recruited, and appointments for vacant positions will be made soon."

In his address, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma stressed the importance of staying alert about health, stating, "Diseases do not come by themselves; we invite them. To fulfill the resolution of a healthy Rajasthan, every individual must bring a change in their lifestyle." (ANI)

