Jaipur, Nov 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra Friday said allegations of industrialist Gautam Adani bribing Indian officials are serious and should be probed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

US prosecutors have accused industrialist Adani of allegedly being part of a scheme to bribe Indian officials of about Rs 2,200 crore in exchange for favorable terms for solar power contracts. The business group has denied the allegations firmly.

Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully spoke to the media here on this issue.

"The Congress demands an in-depth investigation by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into these serious allegations of bribery, which allegedly have credible evidence," Dotasra said.

"If the BJP accuses opposition-ruled states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir of being involved in this matter, then it is also indirectly admitting that Adani bribed officials. Is this not a crime?" he said.

The Congress leader said, "Why is it that opposition chief ministers are arrested for allegations of Rs 31 crore or Rs 100 crore, but the prime minister's close aide is roaming freely despite allegations of Rs 2,000 crore? This is injustice to the nation."

He also targeted the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this issue.

"Adani ji has connivance with the central government and the country's Prime Minister Modi ji. Adani ji's business, which is flourishing illegally, is under the protection of the country's prime minister. Therefore, the Congress party demands that they be investigated. Such guilty officers and leaders should be caught and sent to jail."

